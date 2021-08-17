The Village of Oregon will allow its new $12 million library to have less parking than previous ordinances have required, resolving a months-long dilemma.
But after two hours of discussion at its Aug. 16 meeting, the Village Board also directed staff to look at amending more provisions in its newly updated parking ordinance, both to build for a future with a changing climate and have less of a reliance on fossil fuels.
Trustees voted down a provision Aug. 16 that was preventing the library’s plan to proceed as designed, with 80 parking spaces, far short of the 145 initially required. The new ordinance still will require more parking with 98 stalls. Another provision the board voted against stated that a study could be used to justify any deviations from minimum parking requirements.
The Planning Commission had recommended approval of both the library having 110 parking spaces, with one stall per 350 feet of gross floor area, and the study in the updated ordinance after an Aug. 5 public hearing.
For months, the library’s parking plan has drawn concerns from village residents, with some arguing not enough parking will force people to park across North Main Street, and others saying adding asphalt would be unnecessary, creating water runoff problems and less walkability for pedestrians.
Village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer earlier this spring that the new library’s design would violate the village’s existing zoning code, which hadn’t been updated since 2008. That question was the original catalyst for the parking requirement updates, as the code had required one space per 250 feet for the library land use.
Most people have routinely favored reducing the requirement to one space per 400 feet, requiring the 98 stalls. At the Aug. 16 meeting, eight attendees argued for that, and even more did so in letters and with a petition bearing 47 signatures.
And board members acknowledged commissioners’ arguments in favor of the 350-foot proposal, but sided with the public comment and adopted the lower requirement.
During the Aug. 5 meeting, Plan Commission vice chair John Bieno said he wanted the potentially 30,000 square foot library to be able to stand on its own, and minimally rely on adjacent parking lots if there ever were a large crowd for an event.
The village has been working on an agreement with the Oregon School District to share a parking lot with 60 spaces at Netherwood Knoll elementary school, just across North Main Street.
Trustees also removed the study provision after attorney Matthew Dregne questioned some of its language.
“It gives the Commission unfettered discretion to change (parking) standards with no guidance,” he said. “If there’s a desire to do a parking study, a variety of tools are available already. One possibility is a variance. The (new) library is in a planned development, which already allows the Village Board, based on the Commission’s recommendation for deviations from standards.”
Back to the drawing board
For the rest of the ordinance, it’s back to the drawing board, with Fort Atkinson’s parking requirements as a guide.
Oregon’s requirements are already based on a side-by-side comparison the commission conducted with the City of Fort Atkinson a few months ago.
But some trustees, including Mike Wunsch, raised the option that all of Oregon’s zoning text requirements should be the same as the city’s, as both municipalities have similar population sizes.
For that to happen, Dregne advised the board it would need to direct staff to amend the ordinance after its adoption, since that motion had already been on the table, and have another public hearing to make sure residents felt included in the decision making process.
That was because no one anticipated the board to make any amendments besides for the library use and study, Dregne said.
It is unclear when that public hearing could happen, or when the amendments could appear on a future board agenda.
Thinking ahead
Wunsch said if the village wants to build for the future, it needs to consider how more millennials are using ride-share services, how there’s an increased reliance on public transit and how communities should build for people and not cars.
He said some parking requirements in the updated ordinance actually raised the amount of parking stalls required, particularly for housing uses.
He pointed to a proposed affordable housing development that could go up on Highway CC from Madison-based Northpointe Development.
While the complex would seek to serve seniors and middle class families, the need for underground parking would make the development more costly over time, he opined.