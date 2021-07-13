The Oregon Village Board is examining multiple options for enhancing public participation in its meetings now that trustees have begun gathering in person again.
Those include a new community input section on Village Board agendas that includes clearer language about how the board can respond to public comments, as well as the adoption of a hybrid meeting model with virtual options for meeting attendees amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The board approved an updated community input policy at its Monday, July 12, meeting, but the adoption of a hybrid model will wait until September because of legal and logistical considerations. That is when staff can begin moving into the new Village Hall, at the current One Community Bank building on Alpine Parkway.
The village’s interest in a hybrid meeting model is a national movement toward maintaining the accessibility of a virtual platform that gained widespread use while people were isolated at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated public comment language resulted from some residents complaining their voices weren’t heard at Planning Commission meetings this spring, village administrator Martin Shanks told the Observer in June.
“Some of the recent feedback we’ve heard is that the Planning Commission specifically should better clarify what their rules and policies are on public participation,” Shanks wrote the Observer in an email. “That policy, whatever it may be, should be accurately conveyed on their agenda, so that everyone knows what the expectations will be.”
“Other than the (Observer) Letter to the Editor, I am aware of a couple of instances of verbal feedback,” he added.
Comment policy
The policy is not much different from what the village does now, Shanks said, other than including further clarifying language. It encompasses a public comment period at the beginning of board meetings.
Board discussion of topics not on an agenda should be limited to procedure, the policy states, including whether that information should be directed to staff, referred to a committee or placed on a future agenda. The policy also limits each speaker to three minutes, with a maximum of 30 minutes devoted to public comment total per meeting.
The policy also prohibits public speaking outside of the comment period. The board can set up separate forums or workshops outside the meeting if warranted, the policy states.
Hybrid complications
While approving the public comment policy was easy, the hybrid meeting model will come with some minor obstacles, village attorney Matthew Dregne told trustees at the Monday, July 12, meeting.
Legally, Robert’s Rules of Order requires in-person attendance, he said, unless a village policy were to offer virtual options.
Another consideration is how to offer those virtual options in the first place.
Shanks told trustees that he discussed enabling virtual meetings through OCA Media, but new equipment would be needed for that. It would also be expensive to purchase new gear, he said.
So ultimately, per Shanks’ suggestion, the board decided to wait until moving into the Alpine Parkway location.
That would be to examine options for audio and video technology, as well as see how the layout of their new space will accommodate, Shanks said.