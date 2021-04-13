Around 34% of registered voters in the greater Oregon area participated in the Tuesday, April 6, election.
That’s around 40% fewer voters from the 55% turnout the previous year, which featured a presidential primary and a hotly contested state Supreme Court race.
This year’s election featured two sets of local races – one for Oregon Village Board president, which Randy Glysch won over opponent Jenna Jacobson by nearly a 2-1 margin; the other for two Oregon School Board seats up for grabs, with newcomer Mary Lokuta and incumbent Troy Pankratz succeeding in their election bids.
In Area I, representing the Village of Oregon, Lokuta defeated Josh King, 3,525 to 1,770 (10 write-ins) to succeed Steve Zach starting at the board’s April 26 meeting. In Area III, encompassing the towns of Oregon, Brooklyn, Montrose and Union, and the villages of Oregon and Brooklyn, Pankratz defeated challenger Aaron Heisler, 3,426-1,714.
Overall, the election brought 2,803 voters, or 36% turnout, in the Village of Oregon, according to unofficial vote tallies. In the Oregon School District, the election brought a total of 5,105 votes in the Area I race, and around 4,960 in Area III.
Glysch wrote in an email to the Observer last week that village residents placing their trust in him to be the next village president was not an opportunity he took lightly.
“It was my pleasure to be able to stop and talk with residents when I was campaigning in their neighborhood, to find out what was on their minds, and even get some advice on making things better within the village,” Glysch told the Observer about his win in an email last week.
Jacobson told the Observer she wishes Glysch all the best in a Tuesday, April 13, email.
“This campaign has ended, but the work to sustainably grow and develop the Village of Oregon continues,” she wrote. “I’ve had a foundation during my four years on the Village Board that I will continue to build on. I look forward to continuing to work with (the public) to make our village an even better community for all.”
Pankratz, in an email to the Observer last week, called elections the “key element” in the school leadership structure. He said he’s looking forward to continuing the district’s focus on equity and inclusion, personalized learning and Phase 2 of the student population growth plan.
“This election was confirmation that the majority of the district electors are pleased with the education that the Oregon School District is providing to our children,” he wrote. “The ‘whole child’ emphasis developed by this community continues to be the value that is most important.”
Lokuta, a political newcomer, said the biggest benefit of the election process for her was getting to meet many people she would ordinarily not have had the occasion to.
Lokuta said her priorities for her term focus on student-centered learning, attracting and keeping highly trained educators, equity and inclusion initiatives, and providing responsible financial stewardship.
“(The) district has been growing very quickly and this growth is almost certain to continue,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “We have many people in our community who live on a fixed income and we need to be respectful of their limited ability to absorb increased tax rates.
Of the surrounding townships, Town of Oregon had the highest percentage of voters participate, with 997 people, or 40% turnout; the towns of Rutland and Dunn, of which portions of them are in the Oregon School District boundaries, had 30% and 29% voter turnout, respectively.
That translates to 469 Rutland voters participating in the April 6 election, and 1,147 Dunn voters.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant proportion of voters in each municipality requested ballots like last spring – but collectively, several hundred absentee ballots that were sent out never came back.
Two out of five Village of Oregon voters opted for absentee, and of the townships, the Town of Dunn has the highest percentage of absentee ballots, with 35.6%, or 409 votes.
Most notably in the Town of Oregon, clerks issued 401 absentee ballots, voters returned 326. In Rutland, voters requested 178 ballots while only returning 139.
That rate of absentee participation is at least half of what it was when the COVID-19 pandemic was just taking hold in spring 2020 – last year, at least 77% of votes cast through absentee ballots. That percentage was the same in August 2020, with the following November 2020 election numbers decreasing slightly to 72.3%.
In the state superintendent race, Oregon area voters generally supported Jill Underly, who defeated Deborah Kerr in the state-wide race, 526,286 to 386,352.
In the greater Oregon area, Underly beat Kerr by at least a 2-1 vote margin, if not higher.