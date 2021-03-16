Oregon residents have an opportunity to get a 50% cost reimbursement to plant trees in their terrace this spring.
That’s because the Village Board, at its Monday, March 15, meeting, unanimously approved implementing a pilot terrace tree program. The village set aside around $15,000 in its 2021 operating budget to make it happen, trustee Randy Glysch said during the meeting.
The terrace is defined as the area between the sidewalk and the curb, according to a memo. Even though the terrace is considered to be part of the “public right-of-way,” planning and maintaining the terrace trees would be the responsibility of the property owner.
But they would be eligible for the 50% reimbursement, the memo states, which up to $100 per tree. Property owners can plant up to two trees per parcel they own, the memo states.
Trees eligible for reimbursement must have a trunk that is at least one-inch in diameter and purchased after April 1, the memo states. People must plant them in a terrace that is at least 4.5 feet wide, with each tree 25 feet apart, according to the memo. Homeowners are also responsible for calling the Digger’s Hotline, 81, prior to any digging or excavation.