The Village Board has appointed trustee Luke Sticht for another year.
Trustees voted to extend his term from ending in April 2021 to April 2022 at the Monday, Nov. 16, meeting.
The board reconsidered Sticht’s term to limit the number of people up for re-election this spring. Village director of administrative services Candie Jones said that if Sticht were not appointed for another year, voters would need to fill four board trustee positions in April 2021.
One of those positions includes that of the village president, since Carpenter announced earlier this fall she is not running for re-election. A special election would have had to be held as well because the board appointed Sticht after the death of trustee David Donovan.
Jones wrote in a Nov. 10 memo to trustees that she believes a special election with the other open positions would have “created unnecessary confusion for potential candidates and voters.”
She added that when the village encouraged residents to apply for the seat Sticht now holds, the board received only two applications, with one person withdrawing before the candidate would have appeared before the board.
“You’re stuck with us for a year longer,” Carpenter said to Sticht of his appointment.
To that, Sticht smiled on the Zoom call, saying he’s enjoyed serving thus far.