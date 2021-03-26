North Main is getting a face lift starting this May in a $2.5 million project that will impact businesses, residents and motorists on a stretch from McDonald's to Grove Street.
Utility work is needed there, public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer, as the water and sewer system is aging. There have been water main repairs along that stretch “for many years” he said. There are curbs and gutters that need filling as well.
The three-month long improvements are part of a long-term agreement the Village of Oregon made with Dane County as early as 2016 to jurisdictionally transfer the ownership and maintenance of highways through the village, including North Main Street, he said.
Those looking to gain more information about the project can attend a virtual Zoom meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. There, Dane County Highway Department and village staff, along with representatives from Town and Country, the village’s engineering consultant, will provide a 20 minute overview of North Main Street improvements. After the presentation, the public can deliver feedback on the project, Rau said.
People can join the meeting by following this Zoom link: https://bit.ly/2PuPVP1.
The county and village have agreed to split project duties and costs down the middle, Rau said. The county is paying $950,000, and the village around $960,000 -- with an additional $650,000 for utility fixes.
The project will be done in phases to minimize traffic congestion and impediments, Rau said. He said staff have yet to determine alternative routes for motorists, but they will likely include Market Street. More information on that will be presented at the virtual meeting, he said.
The first phase of the North Main Street project will include sanitary manhole and sewer lining reconstructions, as well as new water main installation that are a yet to be determined village contractor’s responsibility.
Rau said public works is seeking bids on that project’s portion, which will close March 31. Town and Country worked on the design for the utility improvements, he said.
The next two phases, both the village and county’s responsibility, include removing all the remaining curb and gutter from Grove Street to northern village limits.
The county will aso redo the asphalt from McDonald’s all the way up to just south of the roundabout by the intersection of Highway 14 and County MM, Rau said.
“When our contractor is done at a certain location, Dane County will come behind them to (repair) the curb and gutter,” Rau said.
For information, email jrau@vil.oregon.wi.us or call 835-6290.