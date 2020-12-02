A house in the Town of Brooklyn was destroyed by a fire in the late hours of Thursday, Nov. 26. No injuries were reported.
Brooklyn Fire and EMS departments arrived the scene around 10:50 p.m. that evening on the 1300 block of Mortenseon road, according to a Brooklyn Fire/EMS Facebook page post. Upon arrival, they found the home fully engulfed in flames, and called in crews from Albany, Belleville, Evansville, Fitchburg, New Glarus, Oregon and Stoughton to assist.
According to the post, no value or cause can be determined at this time, of the house, which was termed a “total loss.”