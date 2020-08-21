A new senior assisted living project might become Oregon’s fourth facility, and its second in three years.
Developer Agape Assisted Living, LLC, is planning on purchasing two parcels on the village’s northern side just west of Alpine Parkway, located at 434 and 442 Kassander Way. According to an Aug. 12 letter that was sent to nearby residents, director of planning and zoning administrator Elise Cruz said the developer is proposing to build one ranch-style home on the site. It would operate as a “community living arrangement” and accommodate between 9-15 senior residents, Cruz wrote in the letter.
“The home would operate much as a family home, with residents sharing meals, enjoying each other’s company and doing activities together in a quiet and peaceful setting,” she wrote.
There are three other assisted living facilities in Oregon, including Oregon Manor, Sienna Crest and Beehive Homes, which opened in 2017, but was building additional phases as late as 2019.
The village’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the project at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, over Zoom to gauge neighborhood feedback.
The commission will also vote to recommend the conditional use permit to the Village Board for final approval on the two parcels. The permit would allow the community living arrangement in the single family zoning district at the Kassander Way site.
The site would also include a 2-3 car garage and some driveway parking areas, accommodating staff and occasional visitors, Cruz wrote. Two to three staff members would be on the site at any given time to care for the residents, she wrote.
If the Planning Commission approves the permit, the next step would be to recommend approval to the Village Board for a final vote at its Monday, Sept. 14, meeting, Cruz wrote.