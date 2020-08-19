A sergeant correctional officer at Oakhill Correctional Institution in Fitchburg, just north of Oregon, has been charged with two felonies for allegedly bringing in marijuana, chewing tobacco and a cell phone to an inmate.
According to a complaint filed in Dane County Court on Thursday, Aug. 13, Sgt. Adam Green, 43, Madison, has been charged with two felony counts, one for conspiracy to deliver illegal articles to an inmate, and the other conspiracy to deliver marijuana. Both carry maximum prison sentences of no more than three years and six months apiece, as well as fines of $10,000.
Green was deemed to have been the person bringing in the items to inmate Christopher J. Lohry, 31, who has been charged with possessing an illegal article after an internal investigation by Oakhill Correctional Institution, the complaint states. The internal investigation was launched after marijuana, chewing tobacco and a cell phone was seized from Lohry by Oakhill staff on March 31.
A warrant had been placed for Lohry’s arrest, as he was released from Oakhill after the interview with detectives and when the complaint was filed. Lohry will have an initial appearance on Thursday, Sept. 5, and Green will have his initial appearance a week earlier on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Further investigation found that Green had met with Lohry’s cousin, identified only by initials in the complaint, to retrieve the items for the inmate. Oakhill’s investigation found that during recorded phone calls, Lohry and his cousin had referred to Green as “Buddy,” and had talked about when the cousin would be able to meet up with “Buddy” to exchange the items.
The cousin told police he gave Green a cell phone and a total of 7-8 tins of chewing tobacco and 7 grams of marijuana during two meetings at the Lake Mills McDonalds.
In an interview with Lohry in May with Dane County detective Heidi Gardner and City of Fitchburg detective Matthew Wiza, he confirmed Green had been the one bringing in items, and that he approached Green after hearing from others at Oakhill that Green had done this before. Lohry said Green also met with his girlfriend, only identified with initials, who gave him THC gummy bears to bring to Lohry.
Lohry described Green to investigators as “not smart,” and told a Dane County Sheriff detective that he didn’t know that bringing in items was against the law, according to the complaint.
“I didn’t bring it in, I just told him where to get it,” Lohry told the detective.
Another inmate told investigators Lohry, going by the nickname “Cash,” had been dealing and smoking marijuana at the facility.
“He was one of the top guys,” the witness said of Lohry in the complaint.
While waiting in the medical line,the inmate said he had witnessed seeing a phone get passed between Green and Lohry, and that Lohry had made a fake tablet set-up and used a steroid cream box to conceal the cell phone.