At a special Village Board meeting Feb. 17, trustees decided they would wait until after the spring race to fill two soon-to-be vacant seats.
After the April 6 election, the board will have a new president, subsequently resulting in one board vacancy. That's because two current trustees, Jenna Jacobson and Randy Glysch, are vying for the president seat. The second vacancy is caused by both trustees filing non-candidacy papers for their respective roles last winter.
Former trustee Cory Horton, whose seat was also up for re-election, left his position a few weeks ago when he announced he was moving out of the Village. But resident Derek Below has filed nomination papers to run as a trustee, meaning he will likely take Horton’s place.