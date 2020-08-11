At 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, SSM Health at Home will offer an online live presentation to teach ways to cope with mental health ailments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This presentation will include discussion on supporting physical, mental and emotional well-being while being isolated or quarantined.
The Zoom event can be viewed on a computer, tablet or smartphone, or those interested can also listen on a landline telephone.
For information on how to view or listen to the presentation, email Anne Stone at astone@vil.oregon.wi.us or call 608-835-5801.