If you're an enthusiast of motorcycles, trucks, cars and tractors -- or looking for some "junk" to rummage through to find treasures, head to Main Street in Brooklyn this Saturday.
A car and motorcycle show, antique and junk sale, and meat raffle are scheduled to take place at Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St. in Brooklyn, on May 15.
The sale starts at 10 a.m., the show at noon, and the raffle at 2 p.m.
"Bring out your cars, bikes, trucks, tractors or anything else you want to show off and hang with us for the day," the Facebook event states.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore or call (608) 291-2422.