The small gym at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School was overflowing with toys, candy and books as donations to the Operation Joy toy drive came together on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with families in need able to select gifts from the assortment the next day.
Collection of toys, gift cards, cash and wrapping paper was held at the Village of Oregon Police Department, and at the Oregon School District office for several weeks in November and December.
The Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club once again sponsored and organized the toy drive.
"Thanks to the donations from so many in the community, we’ll have many happy faces come Christmas morning," the organization wrote on Facebook.
The Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club also donated $1,100 to the cause.
The police department's collection for the program was organized and managed by School Resource Officer Alex Koratko.
"This may have been the best year yet," the department wrote on Facebook. "It's good to know that even during tough times our great community can come together and help one another."