An Oregon girl scout just completed an optional project that will make one park in town a little more accessible.
Cora Zweig, 14, worked with the Oregon Township Parks Committee to get a swing installed at Raven Oaks park that could be used for children with disabilities.
She said she came up with the idea because there is a little girl in her Raven Oaks subdivision neighborhood in a wheelchair, and Zweig wanted the girl to be able to use the swings alongside siblings. She talked to the girl’s parents to see what would be suitable.
With the help of her mom Kristen, Cora went to the website of the Mount Horeb company that had manufactured the existing playground equipment.
There she found a swing made for kids in wheelchairs, which also offers zero gravity to help the swing not be jarring.
Cora said she wanted to get a silver award from her Troop 2911, which is given to girls who complete projects to help better their community. It’s an optional project and girls are given three years to work on it, but don’t have to do it to move on in the Girl Scouts.
The Oregon Township Parks Committee held a meeting earlier this year to gather input from Raven Oaks subdivision residents and neighbors about what the park needed to improve upon.
Cora put together a presentation for the committee and was given $1,500 to fund her idea.
“We had talked about community awareness stuff at Scouts, but I felt like we weren’t really doing anything,” Cora said. “This was doing something – a way to put community awareness into action.”
Originally, she was going to ask for more funding for a slightly bigger project, but she had to tone down the project. Initially Cora hoped to add another bay to the existing swing set, or to build an entirely separate swing set, but the added costs felt prohibitive to Cora.
“We’re really grateful the parks department was able to help out,” Cora said.
Ultimately, one of the regular swings on the existing set was replaced with the swing.
Zweig also stained a bench and the park’s sign to improve the appearance of the park.
The finishing touch of the project will be putting mulch down to make it ADA compliant.
Kate Gladding, a member of the Oregon Township Parks Committee who represents the park in Raven Oaks subdivision, worked closely with the Zweigs on the project.
“The five of us sitting up there on the committee could see Cora was totally outside of her comfort zone, she’s such a sweet, shy young girl, so it was hard for her,” Gladding said. “But she did such a good job presenting. She was poised and confident.”
Cora feels she has grown through overseeing this project.
“I made a bunch of phone calls and sent emails and did public speaking, which was out of my comfort level, but I got stronger as a person,” she said.