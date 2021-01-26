The Neighbors In Need Of Assistance fund is for families in the Oregon School District needing financial support for basic necessities.
Families are allowed to apply for up to $400 in assistance per year.
Now through the end of January, the Pure Integrity Homes team will match up to $1,000 in donations to the program, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.
To participate, individuals must donate by check. Checks should be made payable to: "NINA Fund" and the Memo Line should state "PIH Match".
For information about the January match effort, visit facebook.com/PIHTeam
People should make checks to 276 Soden Dr. Oregon, WI 53575 with ATTN: NINA fund, Joe Sullivan.