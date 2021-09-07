It’s been nearly 20 years since the stunning terrorist attacks on Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001. For those who remember, the day will be etched into their minds forever.
To honor and remember those killed, and to educate a younger generation on the events of that unforgettable day, several Oregon area organizations are teaming up for an “Oregon Strong” remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The Oregon Area Fire and EMS District, Village of Oregon Police Department, the Village of Oregon, the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition organized the event, which will run from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Oregon Fire Department Chief Glenn Linzmeier told the Observer the various groups got together and “decided we should do something.”
“We’re going to close down the Triangle Street here in Oregon and put an antique ladder truck in here with a big flag,” he said last week. “We're going to light up the downtown in red and white in remembrance of 20 years.”
The event kicks off with Oregon’s first night market, from 5-7:15 p.m., along with a performance from the Oregon Community Band. The 9/11 tribute will run from 7:15-8 p.m., with the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 honor guard presenting the colors before memorials for the fallen police, military, fire and EMS workers from 9/11. A 21-gun salute from the honor guard will follow.
The night market will then continue from 8-9 p.m., and the evening will conclude with music at Waterman Triangle Park from 9-9:30 p.m.