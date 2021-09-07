Honoring fallen veterans

It’s been nearly 20 years since the stunning terrorist attacks on Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001. For those who remember, the day will be etched into their minds forever.

To honor and remember those killed, and to educate a younger generation on the events of that unforgettable day, several Oregon area organizations are teaming up for an “Oregon Strong” remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Oregon Area Fire and EMS District, Village of Oregon Police Department, the Village of Oregon, the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition organized the event, which will run from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Oregon Fire Department Chief Glenn Linzmeier told the Observer the various groups got together and “decided we should do something.”

“We’re going to close down the Triangle Street here in Oregon and put an antique ladder truck in here with a big flag,” he said last week. “We're going to light up the downtown in red and white in remembrance of 20 years.”

The event kicks off with Oregon’s first night market, from 5-7:15 p.m., along with a performance from the Oregon Community Band. The 9/11 tribute will run from 7:15-8 p.m., with the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 honor guard presenting the colors before memorials for the fallen police, military, fire and EMS workers from 9/11. A 21-gun salute from the honor guard will follow.

The night market will then continue from 8-9 p.m., and the evening will conclude with music at Waterman Triangle Park from 9-9:30 p.m.

A fire chief remembers 9/11

While many of the firefighters and EMTs who serve under him are too young to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Oregon Fire Department Chief Glenn Linzmeier has a fire chief’s memories of that chaotic, terrible day -- memories he said are important to pass on to the next generation.

“It’s hard to believe (it’s been 20 years),” he told the Observer last week. “We need to get people caught up to speed on what happened. Most of my men and women are pretty young and some of them might not have been born yet.”

Linzmeier was fire chief in Blooming Grove in Madison in 2001, and will never forget that September day that changed everything.

“I remember very vividly when the planes hit and the towers were not down yet, but listening to it on live radio coming back to the station,” he said. “We were expecting craziness throughout the county, and we didn't know where.”

Linzmeier said the events of that day are a stark reminder of how dangerous first responders’ jobs are. He said it’s a bit like having nine lives.

“A lot of people take it for granted that this is what we do when it hits, wherever it is -- that’s what's expected of our first responders,” he said. “We get tornados, downed wires, all kinds of different things. We had a structure fire in MacFarland a couple days ago and we were playing dodgeball with traffic on Highway 51, trying to back (trucks) across to put water out on the fire.

“You just never know when you’re gonna run out of lives.”