While it’s a chilly morning in January with the mercury barely in the mid-teens, Oregon resident Pat Hermsen has already turned his attention to March.
That’s when, hopefully, if the ground is thawed enough, he will install six bluebird houses in a trail at Keller Alpine Meadows Park.
A retired plumber, Hermsen is dedicated to conservation and hopes to leave a legacy behind with his 60-acre wooded property on Netherwood, which will be donated to the Village to become a public green space after he dies.
He said he plans to place the six bird houses at the 456 N. Perry Pkwy. park come spring.
As he shows off the hand painted features to the Observer, a group of wild turkeys dart through the snow in the background behind him – though the toms seem to be becoming more domesticated, and demanding, the longer he feeds them he said.
Hermsen has been interested in environmentalism his whole life, he said. He planted most of the pine trees surrounding his log cabin home, is a beekeeper, and maintains a pollinator habitat on his property.
Blue bird houses are his latest project, and constructing these six altogether took around 20 hours.
He also has built purple marten houses, several of which are on his property in addition to five placed around Dane County from a boat launch in McFarland to the Lussier Family Heritage Center in Madison.
Also having built kestrel houses in the past, he was just looking for something new to try, he said.
Hermsen got the plans for the blue bird houses online which included a list of materials, the sizes for cut-outs and how to assemble them. He estimates each house cost around $15-20 to make.
Urbanization and light pollution have confused songbirds, some of which – like the purple martens – are migrating back to Wisconsin too early only to find nothing to eat, and creating a cause for concern, he said. And while he knows everybody is busy, he hopes to see more people take an interest in feathered friends.
“We need to do this, it’s important,” Hermsen said of building bird houses. “Their numbers are dwindling; they need our help.”