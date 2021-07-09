When Oregon native Mariah Martin and friend Sydney Endres first started selling shirts to get milk and cheese to families in need last May, they only expected to sell about 200, Martin told the Observer.
Much to their surprise, the pair have sold over 1,600 shirts and raised approximately $22,000, the proceeds of which will go to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Feeding America’s Great American Milk Drive.
They were inspired last May by a friend who was designing shirts to raise money for food banks and wanted to do something to help the dairy industry.
Martin and Endres both have ties to the dairy world--Martin works in agricultural marketing and Endres works for the American Jersey Cattle Association.
They knew that the industry was struggling during the pandemic and saw as volunteers for Second Harvest how hard the food bank was working to feed people.
They decided to start up their own website selling shirts to raise money. Martin said she and Endres were “blown away” by the amount of donations they received.
“It was just a great way to see everybody come together and support something that is nutritious for those who are in need from the food bank side and support those that are struggling on the dairy farmer side,” Martin said.
Martin created the designs for the shirts with the phrases “Support Local Farmers” and “Stay Cheesy,” using skills she gained while getting her degree in life sciences communication.
Endres said that proceeds from the “Stay Cheesy” shirt sales were used to purchase cheese from Saputo Inc., a cheese processor her family sends their milk to. The cheese was then donated to Second Harvest. Proceeds from the other shirts went toward purchasing milk.
Endres said that milk can be a difficult item to donate because it is perishable. However, she also said that it is one of the most requested items at Second Harvest.
“It's nutritious, it's very affordable and through this program we could help these food banks get it into the hands of families that needed it the most,” Endres said.
Although most of their donors were from the midwest, Martin said they have sold shirts to people located on the east and west coasts and as far away as Alaska.
Martin said they have closed the online store for now, but could reopen it in the future.
Endres said that although fundraising required a lot of effort and time, it was relatively easy considering the amount of money they were able to raise.
“If you can give people an avenue to help that’s really easy for them, you can make quite a big impact,” Endres said.