Sarah Schliem, Malia King and Joshua Aaron King are hosting “True to the Red White and Blue, ” a celebration for Oregon first responders. According to a Facebook page, the event will run from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Waterman Triangle Park, 101 Janesville St.
According to the Facebook page, the event will include guest speakers starting at 6:15 p.m., an awards ceremony for local police, corrections officers, fire and EMS personnel, a bounce house and face painting, access to vehicles and equipment, and fundraising.
Ziggy's BBQ, Pizza Pit and Senor Pepper's Taco Truck will have food and beverages available.