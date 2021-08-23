Waterman Triangle Park

Waterman Triangle Park is located at 121 Janesville Street in Oregon

 Photo submitted

Sarah Schliem, Malia King and Joshua Aaron King are hosting “True to the Red White and Blue, ” a celebration for Oregon first responders. According to a Facebook page, the event will run from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Waterman Triangle Park, 101 Janesville St.

According to the Facebook page, the event will include guest speakers starting at 6:15 p.m., an awards ceremony for local police, corrections officers, fire and EMS personnel, a bounce house and face painting, access to vehicles and equipment, and fundraising.

Ziggy's BBQ, Pizza Pit and Senor Pepper's Taco Truck will have food and beverages available.

