The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 19 and Thursday, August 26. Full calendar available at connectoregonwi.com.
Anderson Park volunteer workday9 a.m., Thursday, August 19
Volunteers are invited to join the Dane County Park’s Natural Areas team for a morning of seed collection. Spring and early summer blooming prairie plants have gone to seed and are ripe for the picking! Seeds will be used for planting more prairies in 2022. This is a tremendous “hands-on” learning experience as you work side by side with professional naturalists.
Meet in the parking lot of Anderson Farm County Park, 914 Union Road.
Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and working conditions.
For more information, contact Friends president Roe Parker by calling (608) 835-3580 or emailing roeparker@charter.net, or visiting andersonparkfriends.org.
Art Club at the Youth Center1-2 p.m., Thursday, August 19
The Oregon Library and Oregon Youth Center have partnered to host an art series for young people called Art Extraordinaire. Local artist Desere Mayo of Designs by Mayo is leading the art series. She will take students on an expression journey through different art forms.
For young people going into grades 5-9. For August 19, attendees will be painting. Registration is not required.
Questions? Contact Kelly Allen at kallen@oregon library.org, or call 608-835-6265.
LEGO Creations ExpoThe Oregon Public Library’s LEGO Creations Expo is back, to be held all day on Friday, Aug. 20. That’s also the last day to submit entries for the event.
Attendees are challenged to make an original piece out of LEGOs for a chance to win prizes. Each of the entries will be added to a slideshow and shared on the library’s website, according to an event description.
The rules are that participants must use their own LEGOs or a similar type of plastic brick, the description states. Creations must be original, and they must not look like what’s presented on their box, according to the event description.
Judges will choose winners based on their creativity and originality, presentation, building skill based on age of entry and the following of contest rules.
Prizes will be awarded in five categories, including grades K-1, 2-3, 4-6, teen/adult and team/family. Individual winners will receive a $10 gift card to a local business, and team/family $20.
For more information regarding how to submit an entry or for general inquiries, email Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org or call (608) 835-6265
Movie screening: “Wild Mountain Thyme”1 p.m., Friday, August 20
Headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer.
Held at the senior center, 219 Park St.
Music: Small Town Piano Girl7-9 p.m., Friday, August 20
Live music on the patio at The Wine Reserve, 113 N Main St.
Music: 7 Seasons Deep, Cold Black River, Mhos & Ohms8 p.m., Friday, August 20
Held at Main Street Music, a music venue at 102 W. Main St. in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Relay for LifeThe Relay For Life of Stoughton-McFarland-Oregon will return in person on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Mandt Park.
This year’s fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will be a day long event starting with a booth at Stoughton Coffee Break Festival at 400 Mandt Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There participants can pick up information, buy luminaria, make donations, play games, and other activities.
At 4:30 p.m. at the ball diamond teams can set up their camps until the opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
There will be speakers, the honorary survivor recognition and team recognition. The guest speaker is Dr. Weiguo Cui Ph.D. who is a researcher at the Blood Research Institute in Versiti and an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
At 8 p.m. the luminaria ceremony will begin where participants can walk around the luminaria path and honor friends and family. The event will wrap up at 9:30 p.m.
For information or to support the event visit www.RelayForLife.org/SMOWI or contact Maddie.Petre@cancer.org.
Music: Northern Comfort 6 p.m., Saturday, August 21
Free bluegrass show at Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse & Ice Cream Parlor, 135 S. Main St.
Music: Bakers Union Band8 p.m., Saturday, August 21
Held at Main Street Music, a music venue at 102 W. Main St. in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Oregon Sno Blazers Land Owners PicnicNoon to 3 p.m., Sunday, August 22
Gather at noon, lunch served at 12:30
Brooklyn Legion Park, 205 S. 1st St.
For information, visit oregonsnoblazers.com.
Putts for Paws golf outing10 a.m., Monday, August 23
The 7th annual Putts for Paws Oregon K9 Golf Outing is taking place at The Legend at Bergamont, 699 Bergamont Blvd. The event includes 18 holes of golf, a picnic dinner and a silent auction.
Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at the 10 a.m. time.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Oregon police department’s K9 program.
Golfers and sponsors of the event can pay by check or online clicking the “Official Payments” link on the vil.oregon.wi.us website. From there, click on “K-9 Golf Outing” as the activity.
Make checks payable to the Oregon Police Department K9 Unit, 383 Park St. Oregon, WI 53575.
For more information, email sergeant Dave Elsner at delsner@vil.oregon.wi.us or call him at (608) 835-6245.
Harry Potter trivia7 p.m., Monday, August 23
Do you recite spells in your sleep? Is your ringtone “Hedwig’s Theme”? Do you love all things Harry Potter?
If you consider yourself a trivia whiz(ard), join others on Monday, August 23 for Harry Potter theme trivia. The game starts at 7 p.m. but be sure to get out the (Dumble)door a little early to get a table.
Gather your friends, because the top three teams will be going home with prizes.
No pre-registration necessary.
Held at Headquarters Bar and Restaurant, 101 Concord Dr.
Food Pantry9-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 24
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Farmers’ Market2-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 24
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonFM.
Sounds of Summer Concert7 p.m., Tuesday, August 24
Held at Waterman-Triangle Park (rain location is Rome Corners Intermediate School). Food and beverages available to purchase from 6-8 p.m.
The Back 40 will be performing.
Food Pantry4-6 p.m., Thursday, August 26
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Finding Your Voice Teen Book Club4 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Finding Your Voice Book Club focuses on books about young people finding their voice and ways to speak up for themselves. Through the books, teens have a chance to have a mirror to explore their own experiences or a window to learn about others’ experiences. For young people ages going into grades 7th-12th, or ages 12-18.
Meet at Waterman Triangle Park, or on Zoom if the weather is bad.
Each participant will receive a copy of the book to keep along with a notebook.
To register, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Online Research — Where to Start?6-7 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Looking for some information but not sure where to start? Learn some of the tricks in a librarian’s tool belt for finding reliable information online.
For adults held via Zoom. Registration required.
If you have questions or need special accommodations at events contact Kara at kripley@oregonlibrary.org.
Historical Society’s summer ‘scavenger hunt’
Young history buffs or students who love a good challenge might consider stopping by the Oregon Area Historical Society this summer, as its summer museum ‘scavenger hunt’ is back. The scavenger hunt is a 14-question quiz based on displays at the OAHS museum.
Students can take the history quiz to try to win a prize. Their entry will go in a box, and each month there will be a drawing for an Oregon Frozen Yogurt gift certificate, society treasurer Pete Manderfield told the Observer by email.
Typically younger, grade school age children come in with an adult to participate, he said.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is located at 159 W. Lincoln Street and its current hours of operation through August are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, contact OAHS treasurer Pete Manderfield at (608) 291-0651.
Summer season underway at Oregon Pool
The pool’s summer season has begun, running June 14 through Aug. 28, with open swims, water exercise, lap swims, swim team and swimming lessons throughout the summer.
There will be some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Oregon Pool aquatics director Deb Bossingham said the biggest change this summer’s people will be asked to reserve a spot online before coming to the pool.
For more information about the Oregon Pool, visit oregonsd.org/pool.