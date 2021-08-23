Brooklyn’s annual Labor Day Truck and Tractor Pull is back, with plenty of food and beverages and lots of fun planned for the weekend.
The event, sponsored by the Brooklyn and Oregon snowmobile clubs, kicks off with an antique tractor pull and bean bag tournament Friday night. Pulls start up again at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a kids’ event set for noon. Brooklyn Elementary School, just down the road, will host a craft fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Time Travelers will provide music from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday starts with a pancake breakfast from 8-11, with pulls beginning at 11 a.m. and kids’ pull set for noon. Super Tuesday will provide music from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
The beer and food tents will be open all three days. Parking is free. No carry-ins are allowed.
For more information, visit brooklynwi.com.