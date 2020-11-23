For those who are adamant about waiting until after Thanksgiving to purchase a Christmas tree, Boy Scout Troop 168 will have an option for picking one out this season.
The Troop’s annual tree lot opens for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will continue daily – with the exception of Thanksgiving – through Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The lot is located at Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Rd. It will be open 1 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 25, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 27.
After that, regular hours will be 4:30-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Nov. 28 through Dec. 23; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The trees for sale are a variety of species including pines, firs and spruces. Wreaths in a range of sizes from 24 inches to 60 inches will be for sale, in addition to garlands in custom-cut lengths.
The Oregon Boy Scout Troop 168 is a member of the Glacier's Edge Council and is chartered by the Boy Scouts of America. Troop 168 is sponsored by St. John's Lutheran Church of Oregon.
For information, contact (608) 347-3950.