New Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey head coach Kathryn Anderson won’t need to stick masking tape on helmets to learn the names of players.
After serving as an assistant coach for the Middleton co-op for the past four years, the 2013 Madison Edgewood High School graduate is taking on a program she starred for seven years ago. Anderson has been a fixture in the Metro Lynx program since its inception, playing four years before moving on to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“I’m definitely not starting from scratch,” she said. “I’m super honored to lead the girls. They did some amazing things last year that have never been done before. Once I finished in college, I always thought I would come back as a coach. I’m proud to do it. I fulfilled that a lot quicker than I thought.”
Anderson replaces Mike McKersie, who served as the coach of the Metro Lynx the past two years and led them to the WIAA state tournament last year for the first time in the history of the program. The Metro Lynx finished as the state runner-up, losing the championship game to the Appleton Xavier co-op 5-3. The girls hockey co-op consisted of Verona, Madison West, Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial and Middleton last year. The Metro Lynx (21-3) reached the title game by rolling past the Beloit co-op, the Rock County Fury, 5-2 in a state semifinal.
The Metro Lynx tied the Rock County Fury and the Sun Prairie co-op for the Badger Conference championship last season with 10-2 marks. The Lynx will bring back 27 players from its state team, including second-team Badger All-Conference sophomore defender Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial) and honorable mention all-conference Verona junior forward Rachel Mirwald, who was seventh in scoring points in the conference (34 points with eight goals and 26 assists).
Madison West Athletic Director Alicia Pelton said the school took over supervision, hiring, paying and evaluation of the girls hockey program to help distribute responsibilities of the co-op.
The teams expected to be a seven-school co-op this season, with Dodgville and Mount Horeb joining the team.
With the Badger and Big Eight Conferences canceling fall sports competitions because of the COVID-19 crisis, many school districts are looking to move fall sports to the spring. The first sports to begin in the 2020-21 school year may be winter sports like girls hockey. Anderson is excited to get started with her new group.
“I feel like I can relate to them better than maybe some other coaches,” she said. “That’s because I have been in their shoes. Being a student-athlete is a challenge. I know what they are going through balancing everything.”