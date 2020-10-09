Sammy Smith

Madison West defensive end Sammy Smith (9) and defensive lineman Eric Horein (50) sack Janesville Craig quarterback Ben Coulter. Smith orally committed to Upper Iowa University.

 File photo

Madison West senior defensive lineman Sammy Smith announced on Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 8, that he is orally committing to play football at Upper Iowa University, a NCAA Division II program in Fayette, Iowa.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound defensive end/linebacker was a first-team Big Eight All-Conference defensive end last season. He racked up 73 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery last season for the Regents.

West finished 4-6 and made a run to the Division 1 playoffs, where they lost a Level 1 game to Madison Memorial, 42-6.

Smith Tweeted: “So blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Upper Iowa University! I want to thank God, my parents, my family, friends, teammates and coaches for everything they have done for me to get here.”

Smith was an all-region pick as a defensive end by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

The Regents return five first and second-team all-conference players this season. Besides Smith, senior Matt McLain is back at linebacker after earning first-team all-conference honors last season. Second-team all-conference players returning for the Regents are junior Michael Horvath (offensive line), senior running back Nazier Jones and senior defensive lineman Hans Bryan.