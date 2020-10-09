Madison West senior defensive lineman Sammy Smith announced on Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 8, that he is orally committing to play football at Upper Iowa University, a NCAA Division II program in Fayette, Iowa.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound defensive end/linebacker was a first-team Big Eight All-Conference defensive end last season. He racked up 73 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery last season for the Regents.
West finished 4-6 and made a run to the Division 1 playoffs, where they lost a Level 1 game to Madison Memorial, 42-6.
Smith Tweeted: “So blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Upper Iowa University! I want to thank God, my parents, my family, friends, teammates and coaches for everything they have done for me to get here.”
Smith was an all-region pick as a defensive end by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
The Regents return five first and second-team all-conference players this season. Besides Smith, senior Matt McLain is back at linebacker after earning first-team all-conference honors last season. Second-team all-conference players returning for the Regents are junior Michael Horvath (offensive line), senior running back Nazier Jones and senior defensive lineman Hans Bryan.