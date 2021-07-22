An 18-year-old man was arrested by Fitchburg police on Wednesday, July 21, and charged with felony hit and run, three days after he allegedly struck a girl riding her bike on High Ridge Trail with his vehicle.
According to a July 22 City of Fitchburg news release, he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Dane County Jail for a probation violation and charges of hit and run causing injury and citations for operating after revocation, operating without insurance, and failure to notify police of an accident are expected to be sent to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office by the end of this week.
The vehicle was last seen by witnesses headed eastbound on High Ridge Trail towards Fish Hatchery Rd after yelling at the girl to stay out of the road. According to the news release, the break in the case came Monday after a Fitchburg Police Department detective found the suspect vehicle abandoned in a parking lot over a mile away from the scene of Sunday’s crash.
The six-year-old girl who was stuck in the crash has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries, according to the news release.