No one was injured, including nearby children, after two houses were struck by gunfire in the early morning of Tuesday, July 23.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, officers responded to the intersection of King James Way and Norfolk Dr. after receiving calls of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
They contacted two separate residents whose homes were struck, one in the 5600 block of Norfolk Dr. and the other in the 2900 block of King James Way. In both cases, bullets hit rooms that were occupied, including several small children at the house on King James.
Fitchburg Police do not believe the residences were the intended targets, according to the release.
No suspects have been identified, according to the news release, though a witness described a silver car fleeing the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.