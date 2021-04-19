The City of Fitchburg’s next administrator will be a familiar person at City Hall.
Police chief Chad Brecklin, who’s been with the city’s police department for more than two decades, will move into that new position sometime this spring, pending the Common Council’s vote on his contract April 27.
The city announced the selection of Brecklin from a slate of four finalists on Monday, April 19, after the council discussed whom to hire in a closed session the week before. Mayor Aaron Richardson offered Brecklin the job on Wednesday, April 14, the day after the council meeting.
The hire comes three months after the council approved a separation agreement with former administrator Patrick Marsh and nearly five months after Richardson put Marsh on administrative leave for violating city policy.
Since Nov. 30, city finance director Misty Dodge and economic development director Mike Zimmerman have been sharing the duties of the city administrator.
Richardson told the Star on April 19 that Brecklin’s experience with the city and his ability to build relationships with the community were what made him the right choice.
“Obviously he’s been here for a very long time, he knows it very well, he’s very prepared,” he said. “We’ve seen him and we’ve seen his work, and we know how much respect he has throughout the city.”
Brecklin started with the city in 1999, having previously worked as a patrol officer in the Village of Oregon. Since then, he has worked as an officer, patrol sergeant and a support and investigations and operations lieutenant before being hired as the police chief in 2018, succeeding former chief Thomas Blatter.
Brecklin beat out three other finalists – city IT manager Matthew Prough, Onalaska city administrator Eric Rindfleisch and City of Madison Water Utility customer service supervisor André Small. The four participated in multiple interviews with city staff and the council, completed a tour of the city and spoke with the community during a public meet-and-greet April 8.
The city’s Police and Fire Commission will meet this week and discuss options for filling Brecklin’s spot in the interim, as well as the hiring process for a new police chief.