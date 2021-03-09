I am writing to urge your support for Julia Arata-Fratta and Dorothy Krause in the upcoming alder elections.
In the many City Council meetings I watched, I have been impressed with Arata-Fratta’s knowledge of the budget process, city’s financial issues and background strategic plans and committee work.This experience and preparation and her CPA background allow her to maximize funding uses, to ask the right questions and to make the important points that need to be heard.
This experience will be all the more important during the Town of Madison annexation. With an eye on the financial realities of the city she also understands that a city is more than its roads and buildings but also a place for residents to thrive, leading to her involvement in the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, the Hub and the inclusive playground.
Similarly, Krause works to build a better community for all of the city’s residents. She tirelessly advocates for the needs of neighborhoods that are too often overlooked and was a leader in ensuring equitable voting access by working to move the polling place back into the neighborhoods that face barriers to voting.
I agree it is important to focus on basic city services and to avoid unnecessary spending. However, as a Fitchburg resident and taxpayer I also want this to be a community of quality for myself and for all of the diverse populations that comprise this city.
I am confident that Arata-Fratta and Krause share that vision.
Shelley Malofsky
Fitchburg