Little John's home-delivered meals
The Fitchburg Senior Center has formed a partnership with nonprofit restaurant Little John's, 5302 Verona Road, to offer home meal deliveries.
According to the senior center newsletter, clients can receive extra meals on Tuesdays and Fridays. The effort is meant to increase food access amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the newsletter states.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov/621/Senior-Center.
Fitchburg Farmers Market
The Fitchburg Farmers Market will take place Thursdays through October from 3-6 p.m. at the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
Visitors should follow guidelines outlined in the Forward Dane plan, including wearing masks while browsing the market. Staff strongly recommend pre-ordering for pickup with 24 hours notice.
Walnut and bakery pre-orders must be submitted by 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
For information, call 277-2592.
COVID-19 testing
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy continues to offerfree COVID-19 testing services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 274-3784.
'Healthy Living with Chronic Pain'
The Fitchburg Senior Center is offering a workshop on living with chronic pain on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m. from May 4 through June 8.
The free workshop is free by telephone. Space is limited.
For information and to register, call (608) 669-7352.
Vaccine clinic
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is hosting a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4619 Jenewein Road, the club's Allied Family Center location.
Staff will offer the Pfizer/BioNTech shot at the clinic to patients 16 and older. Patients can then schedule an appointment for their second dose to occur Saturday, June 5, within the same time frame and at the same place.
BGCDC is working with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy to increase vaccine access.
To register, participants can go to bgcdc.org/CovidVaccine or call 661-4726.
Mobile food pantry
There will be a mobile food pantry from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at 5791 Lacy Road behind Fitchburg Fire Station No. 1.
According to an event flyer, there are no reservations or identification needed. All members of the public are invited to drive up, where volunteers will load food into your trunk, the flyer states.
Walk-ins are also welcome, but people are encouraged to bring a cart.
The event is sponsored by UW-Health and the American Family Children's Hospital, as well as Second Harvest Foodbank.
For information, call the Kid's Safety Education Center at (608) 266-6122.
'I Love a Mystery'
The Fitchburg Senior Center's "I Love a Mystery" book club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on May 27 over Zoom.
The group is set to discuss "The Lost Man" by Jane Harper.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov/621/Senior-Center.