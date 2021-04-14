Biotech giant Promega’s new research and development facility is now operational after three years of construction.
The Kornberg Center, located on East Cheryl Parkway, is “designed to hold the idea that art, science and human emotion are foundational to the emergence of inventions,” vice president of research and development Poncho Meisenheimer told the Star.
The Center’s completion is part of an ongoing company effort to expand its Fitchburg campus, which encompasses 12 buildings along East Cheryl Parkway and Woods Hollow Road. The three-story and 283,000-square foot Kornberg Center supports core product and technology development in the realms of life science research, cellular and molecular biology, genetics and other scientific applications, according to a Promega news release.
The facility is named after Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Arthur Kornberg, the first scientist to synthesize DNA in a test tube, the release states. The building, featuring an environmentally conscious design centered around nature, houses 150 employees, with 100 more to be added over the next five years.
Those include staff members on Promega’s research and development, instrumentation, lab support services, scientific applications teams, as well as those working in project management and emotional and social intelligence, the release states.
In 2018 the Star reported that the City of Fitchburg gave Promega $14.5 million in tax-increment funding to help build the project, which cost $190 million. It included constructing the Kornberg Center, as well as a 4,800-square foot utility plant, two floors of parking with 340 spaces and road improvements Promega agreed to handle. Meisenheimer said the design process started as early as 2015.
But construction crews are still on Promega grounds – the company’s component manufacturing center on Sub-Zero Parkway likely to be finished later this year.
Meisenheimer said the Kornberg Center’s nature-themed architecture fosters inspiration among staff members and scientists.
For instance, Promega researchers might be inspired to develop new cellular assays, or tools for studying how a cell functions, he said.
Assays can be configured to identify how a cell responds to certain stimuli; whether the cell divides, replicates or other activity. Meisenheimer said this can inform how certain drugs and medicines can affect cells in the human body.
The Kornberg Center building is reminiscent of a four-leaf clover, the release states, with a four-story atrium at the building’s center and laboratory wings extending out as the “four leaves.”
The concept is “biophilic,” which is an architectural approach to “bringing the outdoors in.” Bridges connect the four “leaves” of the building to “facilitate connection” and “cross pollination” of varying teams and departments, according to the release.
Employees are greeted by works of art commissioned by local and national artists, too.
The Kornberg Center’s design also looks to empower employees to reduce Promega’s energy output, Meisenhemier said.
Those innovations will decrease the facility’s energy use by “65% relative to comparable facilities,” according to the release.
The building includes a double-skin façade, with an exterior wall of storefront glass and an interior wall separated by a three-foot air space. The configuration “improves thermal comfort” and enhances energy efficiencies, the release states, like a double-walled container works to keep “liquids or foods hot or cold.”
The facility features 672 photovoltaic panels on the building’s roof, according to the release.
The Center also uses air ventilated entirely from the outside, as well as a rainwater collection system and “ground source heat pump,” according to the release. The collection system comprises two 250,000 gallon storage tanks, which collect 1 million gallons of water annually. The pump uses a “geo-exchange system” to either extract or reject energy from the ground, the release states.
“Essentially, we expect to keep supporting advances in life science as well as help science advance,” Meisenheimer said. “Art and creative expression are woven into the best scientific inventions in the world.”
“Solutions in biology, chemistry, engineering and software are often described using passionate terms like beautiful, exciting and elegant,” he added.