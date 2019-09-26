Mike Schneider, a nationally known polka star, started playing the accordion at age 6.
Today, the Mike Schneider Band has been nominated for 17 polka awards and you can celebrate Wisconsin polka heritage with Schneider at the Stoughton Senior Center.
The senior center’s Oktoberfest celebration is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and Schneider plans to perform at noon.
If guests would like lunch before the performance, they should make reservations by Oct. 1. The senior center will serve pork schnitzel, German potato salad, bread rolls, fruit and cake.
No reservations are required for the music.
For more information, and to make reservations call 873-8585