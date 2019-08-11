On July 20, Grace Link, a 2018 graduate of Stoughton High School, won the champion showman title at the National Junior Angus Show, an award many beef showmen from across the country dream about.
“I don’t think it’s hit me that I have actually won yet,” she said. “I’ve been showing Angus cattle for the last eight years, and everything I’ve learned during this time has helped me to get to this point.”
According to a news release, Link served as the Stoughton High School FFA President her senior year. She was also a long-time member of the Triangle Troopers 4-H Club, and has shown beef cattle at the Stoughton Fair, Dane County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair for more than 10 years. She has also participated in the National Junior Angus Association show the last six years.
Participants are judged on handling of their animals, their ability to follow instructions and courtesy and sportsmanship in the show arena.