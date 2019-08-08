With the girls swimming season on the horizon, Stoughton High School is still searching for its next head coach.
The Vikings’ boys team will need a new leader, as well.
Katie Talmadge recently stepped down as the Stoughton girls and boys swimming coach. Athletic director Mel Dow said he expects to soon make a hire, he said in an email Friday, Aug. 2, to the Courier Hub.
Talmadge was the school’s record-holder in the 100-meter backstroke and 100 butterfly, and was part of the school’s record-holding 200 medley relay upon her graduation from SHS. She went on to compete collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Practice begins Tuesday, Aug. 13 for high school swimmers across the state. Stoughton’s first meet of the season is Aug. 29 at home against Edgerton.