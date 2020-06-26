Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.