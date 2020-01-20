Senior guard Megan Marggi knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to lead Stoughton to a 68-35 win over Portage in the seventh-place Badger Challenge game on Friday, Jan. 17, in Beaver Dam.
Marggi also grabbed five rebounds and swiped three steals for the Vikings (4-8, 1-5 Badger South), who raced out to a 39-16 lead at the half.
Senior Delaney Seidel and sophomore Ava Loftus each added 10 points. Senior Riley Royston pitched in nine points and six rebounds. Sophomore Mya Davidson helped with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Vikings had 14 steals and only committed 12 turnovers. Stoughton shot 42.8% from 3-point range (6-for-14).