The stingy Stoughton defense shut out Watertown in the second half on Friday, Oct. 4, en route to a 25-14 road win.
Stoughton (5-2, 4-1 Badger South Conference) moved into a first-place tie atop the league with Milton after the Red Hawks were upset by Monroe 34-28.
Stoughton junior linebacker Rudy Detweiler had 14 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. Sophomore Darrick Hill had nine tackles and returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Adam Hobson converted a 24-yard field goal late in the second quarter, but the Vikings trailed 14-10 at the half.
Hobson booted a 20-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to slice the Goslings’ lead to one, and scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth to give the Vikings a 19-14 lead.
Senior running back Quinn Arnott capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown plunge later in the fourth.
Hobson completed 18 of 34 passes for 226 yards. Arnott rushed for 73 yards on 20 carries. Konner Knauf had seven receptions for 85 yards, and Cael McGee had four catches for 42 yards.
Watertown quarterback Ethan Pauly entered the game as the leading passer in the conference (1,380 yards), but he completed only 34.3 percent of his passes (11 of 32) for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Vikings. Stoughton also limited the Goslings to 99 rushing yards.
The Vikings play at Monroe (4-3, 3-2) on Friday night.