Stoughton dominated the first half of Friday night’s home game against Milton, but the Red Hawks capped a thrilling comeback with a touchdown in double overtime to beat the Vikings 28-21 at Collins Field.
Milton improved to 6-0 overall and stayed atop the Badger South Conference with a 4-0 league record. Stoughton fell to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
The game did not start until 8:30 p.m. after an hour-and-a-half-long weather delay.
Milton’s Dane Nelson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Evan Jordahl in the second overtime, and the Red Hawks’ defense batted down three passes on the ensuing possession to end the game.
The Red Hawks scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Stoughton senior quarterback Adam Hobson scored a 25-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the first overtime. Milton responded with a 13-yard touchdown reception by Jerry Jones.
Stoughton senior Quinn Arnott raced for a 56-yard touchdown on the first possession of the game. Hobson scored on a quarterback sneak late in the second quarter to put the Vikings ahead 14-0 at halftime.
Stoughton will travel to Watertown next week.