Stoughton will begin its postseason run as the No. 1 seed in the top half of the Division 2 McFarland Sectional.
The Vikings (18-3, 11-2 Badger South Conference), ranked sixth in the Division 2 Associated Press state poll, earned the top seed after clinching at least a share of the Badger South title with two conference wins last week.
“The kids earned it,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said of the conference title and No. 1 seed. “We found ways to win when things were not going our way.”
Stoughton stymied Oregon in a 54-28 home win on Tuesday, Feb. 18, then hung on for a road win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, Feb. 20.
Stoughton 57, Fort Atkinson 50
Senior Adam Hobson scored a game-high 28 points to propel the Vikings to a win over the Blackhawks.
Stoughton hung on in the second half after leading 26-22 at halftime. Fort Atkinson used a 2-3 zone to try to bottle up the Vikings.
“They did a great job of scheming to take away our driving lanes to force us to shoot it over the top,” Weber said. “We did a better job of getting the ball to Adam in the middle of the zone in the second half.”
Hobson made three of the Vikings’ six 3-pointers. Sophomore Luke Fernholz added eight points and senior Nathan Hutcherson hit two 3s for six points.
Stoughton 54, Oregon 28
The Vikings used a 1-3-1 zone to force turnovers and jumpstart their offense in a win over the Panthers.
Stoughton broke the game open with a 21-2 run to start the second half. Hobson posted a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
“A big key to our whole season is we get what we get on offense because of our defense,” Hobson said. “We limit them to one shot and tough shots, and then we turn our defense into offense. They obviously didn’t shoot as well as they normally do and that is a credit to our defense.”
Hobson scored 10 points during the surge, including two of his four 3-pointers. He also threw down a dunk to push the Vikings’ lead to 34-17 with 15:01 left.
“It was a great moment and a high-energy play in a big conference game against our rival,” Hobson said. “It’s a fun memory I will have. We did a great job of forcing turnovers, but we forced them naturally in our defense. We didn’t get outside of ourselves. We stayed within the rules of our defense and got them the right way.”
Weber has come to expect strong defense, rebounding and play-making ability from Hobson.
“It was good to see him makie shots,” Weber said. “He has struggled at times to make shots consistently, especially in this gym for some reason. It was nice to see him shoot them out of their zone early in the second half.”
Fernholz and junior Konner Knauf had back-to-back steals and layups to extend Stoughton’s lead to 43-17. Oregon had eight turnovers the first seven minutes of the second half.
“We have three different defenses that we play, and our 1-3-1 is only getting better and kind of becoming our second defense,” Weber said. “It changes our pace. Our man (defense) slows teams down a little bit and hopefully our 1-3-1 speeds teams up.”
Cael McGee added eight points and Hutcherson chipped in seven for Stoughton.