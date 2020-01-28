Two Wisconsin racing facilities announced Thursday, Jan. 23, the formation of a new High School Racing Association (HSRA).
This new association is a combined effort between Madison International Speedway and the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway. The speedways’ goal goal is to provide youth an economic entry into stock car racing.
The HSRA will feature high-school-aged drivers in competition throughout the summer months. Other racing facilities are expected to join the association as the 2020 season progresses.
“This is something that we have been working on for quite some time,” HSRA co-founder Chuck Deery said in a release obtained by the Observer/Courier Hub. “We have seen the potential in this style of racing through our Street Stock and 6shooter classes, not only at our tracks but tracks throughout the country. This division gives teenagers a fun and inexpensive way to become involved in auto racing.
“The number of youths involved in E-sports such as iracing is tremendous. This is a way to get them further involved in the sport they love.”
Deery added that the goal is to add tracks throughout North America into the program and continue to grow the HSRA’s reach each season.
The HSRA will feature American Production six-cylinder sedans with various safety enhancements. The driver’s high school colors and mascot must be incorporated into the paint scheme of the car’s roof at a minimum.
Students entering their freshman year of high school, current high school students and those just graduated from high school, with a minimum age of 14 and maximum age of 19, will be eligible to compete. Anyone under the age of 18 wishing to enter the pit garage area will need to have a completed Minor’s Release form on file at each track they wish to attend.
A complete set of rules and regulations can be found on the official HSRA website at www.highschoolracing.org.
State champions will be crowned in each participating state. The driver’s six-best feature event finishes in the state they compete in will be used to determine the final standings. In the event of a tie, the finishing order at the regional event will be used to determine the state champion.
Host facilities may or may not choose to crown a track champion.
Drivers choosing to become members of the HSRA ($20 annual membership fee) will not be charged a pit admission fee at any HSRA-sanctioned event. Any student who possesses a valid school ID and wishes to work with a car will be admitted into the pit area at the lowest rate offered each night, usually matching what a racing Member is paying ($20-$25). Pit admission age varies from track to track.
HSRA events will take place on both dirt and asphalt oval racing tracks, no larger than a quarter of a mile in length, from June through the weekend prior to Labor Day weekend. Each track can host up to six regular-season events per season, not counting regional or national events.
Racing facilities interested in hosting HSRA events are encouraged to contact Gregg McKarns at gm@misracing.com.
Madison International Speedway is set to host HSRA events on the following Fridays: June 5, June 19, July 17, July 31 and Aug. 21.
La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem is set to host HSRA events on the following dates: Saturday, June 13, Thursday, July 2, Saturday, July 11, Saturday, July 18, Saturday, Aug. 8, and the Midwest Regionals on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Drivers must have participated in three HSRA events in the calendar year to qualify for the Midwest Regionals. The regional events are expected to move locations annually.