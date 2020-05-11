In the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars, Norwegians gathered on May 17, 1814, in the small v…

Do-it-yourself Syttende Mai

While there won’t be an actual festival this year, that doesn’t mean people can’t experience Syttende Mai in their own ways.

To help keep the spirit of the festival alive, Stoughton Chamber of Commerce events and visitor services manager Callie LaPoint is asking people to decorate and share their Norwegian flair from home (chalk art, window art, etc.) and tag #SyttendeMaiStoughton on Facebook or Instagram. She’ll be posting updates throughout the week on Facebook @SyttendeMaiStoughton, Instagram @SyttendeMai_Stoughton and the festival website, stoughtonfestivals.com.