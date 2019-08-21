Stoughton Police Department stopped a fleeing stolen vehicle on the night of Monday, Aug. 19 on Hwy 51, according to a news release from Stoughton Police Department.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office radioed for assistance around 10:19 p.m. for a stolen vehicle they were pursuing south on Highway 51. Stoughton Police set up stop sticks, a tire deflation device, on the highway at the Rutland-Dunn Townline Road.
The car ran over the stop sticks and stopped near Hoel Avenue and the 15 year old female driver fled on foot. The SPD was able to take the girl into custody and turn her over to Dane County deputies.
Elise Schaffer, from the Dane County Sheriff’s department, said the vehicle was stolen from Madison.
Madison police department was not immediately available for comment.