Mary Kathleen Baker, age 70, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in her home, due to natural causes. She was born on Dec. 14, 1949, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Rolland and Carolyn (Miller) Aubey.
Kathy graduated from John Edwards High School in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Legal Action of Wisconsin for 30 years (appointed by Family Ties) and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Kathy loved gardening, nature, pottery and art. She had a very creative mindset and talent. She loved working with clay and created clay tile art as a small business. Kathy enjoyed and loved putting together small craft gifts for friends and family. She also had a big love for photography. Kathy was a great cook and enjoyed discussing food. She was especially passionate about genealogy. Kathy was also proud of her Irish heritage and sought to learn as much as she could.
Most of all, she loved her friends, family and her grandkids were her joy.
Kathy is survived by her daughters, Rosalie (Richard) Bjelde of Stoughton and Suzie (Trent) Ash, Neenah; brother, Mike (Linda) Aubey of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister, Ann Ebsen, Papillion, Nebraska; two nieces; one great-nephew; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rolland and Carolyn Aubey and her maternal grandparents Roy and Alma (Bleck) Miller.
A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,825 S. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019. A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for help with funeral and burial costs, in care of Suzie Ash, 110 Alexander Dr. Neenah, Wisconsin 54956. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
