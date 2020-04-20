Less than a week after the spring election wrapped up, two candidates have announced their intention to run for the 43rd District in November.
Incumbent Don Vruwink (D-Milton), a substitute teacher for the Oregon School District and a former high school teacher at Milton High School, announced his intention to run for a third term for the district after first being elected in 2016. Beth Drew, a Republican also from Milton, announced her candidacy last week.
The district seat represents part of the Village of Oregon, the rural areas east of Oregon and south of Stoughton, as well as the rural areas around Janesville and Fort Atkinson, Milton, Edgerton and Whitewater.
According to an April 15 news release, Drew, a member of Milton’s Town Board, said she “holds fast” to faith, life and leadership through empowerment.
In a news release from April 18, Vruwink said he wants to continue to be a strong advocate for residents of the district.
“Experienced leadership is especially critical in times of crisis,” he said. “We must find common good, use common sense and bipartisanship must prevail.”
According to the release, Vruwink, who serves on the rural development and agriculture committees and is a member of the Dairy Task Force 2.0, helped lead legislation that incentivized both telephone companies to expand rural internet services and farmers to diversify production to include non-traditional products.
Drew has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Edgewood College and is a certified lactation counselor at her Small Wonders Learning Center, which she started in 1998.
In the release, Drew said she would bring knowledge gained in the healthcare industry and her experiences as a small business owner to the district.
“Coupled with the knowledge of small business development, Drew will help to move the 43rd forward by strengthening our health, business and educational climates,” the release said.