The Stoughton Police Department logged 2,029 incidents for February. Cases of interest for the month were: three OWI’s, three drug incidents, 12 thefts, eight domestic disturbances, 11 threats, 15 disturbances, six disorderly conducts, 27 traffic crashes, 70 EMS assists, eight alarms, five juvenile incidents, 55 911 calls, one warrant arrest, 16 animal complaints, and officers responded to 19 suspicious activity calls. Officers also logged 45 check persons, 40 check properties, 99 assist cases, 23 criminal charges, six ordinance violations, and 18 traffic arrests from 47 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
Feb. 2
A 49 year old male stole a television and table saw from a retail store. Officers referred retail theft charges to the district attorney’s officer as the man was identified through video and also wanted by Madison Police Department for similar thefts.
Feb. 5
Officers arrested a 30 year old man for battery and disorderly conduct following a
domestic disturbance.
Feb. 6
After an overdose incident at a residence, officers referred charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia on a 46 year old woman.
Feb. 7
During an arrest a 28 year old woman escaped from a Stoughton police squad car and took off running. Once the woman was in custody again, she bit an officer. She was arrested for battery to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping, resisting/obstructing an officer, escape, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a domestic disturbance.
Feb. 9
Officers arrested a 24 year old man for physical abuse of a child, strangulation, intimidation of a victim and possession of drug paraphernalia following a disturbance that occurred at a residence.
Feb. 10
A 28 year old woman was charged with disorderly conduct after she threatened a child at an elementary school.
Feb. 14
Officers arrested a 34 year old man for battery and disorderly conduct following a
domestic disturbance.
Feb. 16
Officers arrested an 18 year old man for criminal damage to property following a
domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested a 36 year old woman for disorderly conduct following a domestic
disturbance.
Feb. 17
Stoughton PD arrested a 66 year old man who, intoxicated, repeatedly dials 911 for an emergency and calls for an ambulance without a medical need.
Feb. 22
Officers arrested a 26 year old man for second offense OWI following a traffic stop.
Feb. 23
Officers arrested a 23 year old man for resisting/obstructing an officers and OWI
following a traffic crash.
Officers arrested a 17 year old boy for disorderly conduct following a domestic
disturbance.
Feb. 27
Officers arrested a 24 year old man on an outstanding warrant following a disturbance
call.