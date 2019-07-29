You might have read the stories, viewed the plans or commented on a Facebook post or two, but now you have a chance to talk directly to the potential developers.
A public information meeting about the proposed riverfront redevelopment project will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the fire department training room, 401 E. Main St.
After the presentation, attendees can ask questions and offer suggestions. Light refreshments will be served. This will be the first chance for the community to talk with the potential development team.
The Stoughton Redevelopment Authority has been working for the last few weeks toward choosing a master developer for the 11-acre riverfront project site. Curt Vaughn Brink LLC, a development team from Madison, is the only candidate, and the RDA wants to give the public a chance to share feedback that could help guide Brink’s final project proposal that will be submitted in the next few weeks.
Brink is the sole developer remaining after the RDA called for interested developers to submit proposals a few months ago. The RDA anticipates receiving a final project proposal next month, and it will review the proposal and decide whether to move forward with the developer or seek others during its September meeting.
“The Brink development team has already shown great enthusiasm and creativity for this project and the RDA expresses its hope that interested citizens and community leaders will be able to stop by and see what the team is completing,” an RDA news release said.
The RDA met in June to learn more about the developer team and what it envisions for the area, though the proposal shared so far does not include feedback from the committee or the community. The submitted plan, which includes high density housing and increased access to the riverfront through green space and public walkways, is a preliminary version of what Brink could submit for final consideration.
The RDA had planned to meet in August to discuss the proposals, though Brink said during its June presentation it wanted to move forward immediately and start work in the fall.
If the RDA decides to not pursue Brink, it would need to start its search over and pursue other developers.