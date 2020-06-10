Lake Kegonsa State Park is among dozens of campgrounds across the state slated to reopen Wednesday, June 10, as part of the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan.
Campgrounds will open with special conditions to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, according to a June 3 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources news release.
Some changes at the parks will include automatic touchless check-in and new signs to educate visitors on social distancing and recreating responsibly. Park offices will remain closed to the public.
Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within their home communities and follow all existing state park rules, according to the news release. They are also encouraged to wear masks in situations where social distancing is difficult.
Before visiting other properties, people are asked to check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations. For information regarding COVID-19, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov.