The 95th annual Stoughton Fair is still scheduled for July 1-5, as of May 4.
Fair organizers plan to decide June 1 whether to continue as scheduled, postpone or cancel, according to a post on the Stoughton Fair’s Facebook page.
“If you wait till after then it will be too late,” the post states. “So lets move forward thinking positively. The safety of our Fair Families and our Community is our top priority.”
All fair exhibitors are encouraged to submit an online application by May 31.
The fair, typically held around July 4 weekend, has been a tradition since 1925.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many other large gatherings in Stoughton and around the county have been canceled, including Syttende Mai and the Catfish River Music Festival, which had been scheduled for the same weekend as the Stoughton Fair.
For information visit stoughtonfair.com.