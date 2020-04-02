Throughout Lisa Schimelpfenig’s EMS career, first as a volunteer and now Stoughton’s director, there are few things that have kept her up at night, she said.
The national lack of personal protective equipment, commonly known as PPE, is one of them.
“It is a terrifying thought to think if the pager goes off in the next 10 minutes, there might not be the supplies there that (responders) need,” Schimelpgenig told the Hub on Thursday, April 2.
So far, she said, there has been no serious lack of such equipment, which protects first responders and healthcare workers from the spread of infection or illness. But given the expected spread of the novel coronavirus in the upcoming weeks, she’s got ample reason to worry.
“I can honestly tell you I am a little leery -- knowing that we have X amount of equipment and not knowing what the future holds,” Schimelpfenig said. “Yes, we have resources -- but some things I am pretty limited on.”
On March 3, eight days before declaring COVID-19, an illness caused by coronavirus, a pandemic, the World Health Organization put out a statement urging manufacturers to increase production by 40%.
“Severe and mounting disruption to the global supply chain caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse – is putting lives at risk from the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases,” its statement read.
Stoughton Area EMS is short on things like gowns, which it ran out of March 30, before receiving a donation from Stoughton Hospital, Schimelpfenig said. The next day, SAEMS also got a shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
The stockpile was established in 1999 and is the nation's largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in public health emergencies, according to the SNS website.
Gov. Tony Evers requested supplies from the SNS and distributed two rounds of PPE to healthcare agencies in the state -- but no one knows when the third round will be deployed. A report from the New York Times on March 31 said the SNS is nearly empty.
When SAEMS got its shipment of supplies, it didn’t get everything it asked for, but the delivery contained a little bit of everything, Schimelpfenig said.
She also confirmed that all N95 masks from the shipment -- which have the highest level of protection to the face from particles -- are expired. That’s a problem that EMS services, hospitals, clinics and first responders are experiencing around the nation.
The CDC, however, is still encouraging medical professionals to use the expired equipment and, if needed, sanitize and reuse masks.
Fortunately, Schimelpfenig said, SAEMS is not at that point of having to reuse PPE equipment. But the COVID-19 pandemic is changing so rapidly, she can’t predict what they will need in the future.
In line with recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Dane County EMS, SAEMS is only using PPE equipment with patients who show COVID-19 symptoms, such as shortness of breath, dry cough and fever.
Schimelpfenig said the Dane County 911 service is doing a great job of screening calls.
When a patient calls 911, as the ambulance driver is on the way to the destination, the 911 dispatch asks the patients whether they are having shortness of breath or dry cough or have a fever. If the patient does have those symptoms, EMS responders are using the PPE equipment. That rationing is helping EMS keep what resources they do have, Schimelpfenig said.
“If we used them on every call, we would be out in a week, so it is important that we identify those individuals,” she said.
What is frustrating, Schimelpfenig said, is SAEMS was not unprepared for this.
In 2009, it received a stockpile of PPE equipment from the H1N1 epidemic, with the stipulation that it not be used on a regular basis. In addition, Schimelpfenig received the equipment from the SNS, and said she has been checking Google, Walmart and other online stores to order supplies, sometimes as late as 2 a.m.
SAEMS is able to accept donations and has received some from Yahara Dental in Stoughton, a clinic that is closed except in emergency cases, in addition to Stoughton Hospital and other local businesses. The demand however, is still outweighing the supply, as all levels of first responders need the equipment.
“Everybody needs it -- hospitals, clinics, fire departments, even the police officers in Stoughton frequently respond with us,” Schimelpfenig said. “And we need to make sure they stay safe and have PPE.”
Both the fire department and SAEMS rely on volunteers to employ the departments. SAEMS has 42 volunteers and covers a population 18,746 throughout Stoughton and the towns of Dunkirk, Dunn, Pleasant Springs and Rutland. Two of those volunteers are not able to volunteer for underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.
“We have a simply phenomenal group of people that are stepping up and saying I’m going to continue to serve my community,” Schimelpfenig said. “They are the superheroes in my book. I can’t say enough about how fortunate and blessed this community is to have these people.”