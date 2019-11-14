The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging Stoughton area residents to attend a community notification meeting next week regarding the planned release of a sex offender in the Town of Dunkirk.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the Stoughton Fire Department’s community room, 401 E. Main St., in Stoughton. It will be run by a county “core team” that “evaluates and makes decisions on the level of notification to the community for the release of sex offenders” per state law, according to a sheriff’s office Nov. 14 news release.
Team members will offer information about the state’s Community Notification Law and the release of Willie J. Wheeler to an address on Pleasant Hill Road in the town of Dunkirk. His photo will be provided at the meeting, as well as more detailed information on his offenses.
A lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program, Wheeler was convicted in 1988 of third degree sexual assault in 1988 and was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in 1993.
Authorities will also provide information about protective behaviors and personal safety. Wheeler is not wanted at this time, according to the release, and the information should not intended to incite fear, but rather inform residents of his placement.
“Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated,” the release stated.