As part of its ongoing effort to create a Local Historic Landmark District in Stoughton’s downtown, the Landmarks Commission invites the public to attend community informational meetings at the Stoughton Public Library.
The meetings are set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Carnegie Room on the lower level of the library, 304 S. Fourth St. The same information will be presented at each meeting.
The Landmarks Commission plans to discuss the proposal to create a local historic district of 67 downtown buildings from Fifth Street to the Yahara River.
The Landmarks Commission would have authority over exterior changes to the buildings, including painting, sign placement, window replacement and structural changes that require a building permit. That authority, currently given to the Planning Commission, would not extend to the interior of any building.
The meetings are part of a series of efforts sponsored by the Landmark Commission to inform the public and collect feedback about the project.
Last year the Landmarks Commission hired the Lakota Group, a historic preservation consulting firm, to help lead the project.
The Landmarks Commission and the Lakota Group invited downtown property owners to a meeting in October and held an open house in November. The Lakota Group created display boards including maps of the proposed district and current individual local landmarks, fourteen of which are located downtown.
The displays also described what a local historic district is and how it differs from the National Register district designation, as well as the current downtown design overlay district, implemented in 2009. Much of the downtown is also listed on the National Register as the Main Street Historic District.
These boards are currently on display on the Mezzanine level in the library.
The commission also plans to hold another informational meeting led by the Lakota Group at a later date.
The public can also access an online survey about the proposed project at ci.stoughton.wi.us.
For information, visit stoughtonlandmarks.com.